Sonata Software invests in Retail10X to expand AI and ML capabilities

Bengaluru-based technology firm Sonata Software has announced that it has strategically invested in Palo Alto-headquartered company Retail10X.

With its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform, Retail10X assists retailers, distributors and consumer packaged goods firms to develop customer loyalty through enhanced communication channels, enable real-time supply chain collaboration, and boost operational efficiency through demand prediction, inventory optimisation and improved merchandising.

The SaaS platform is augmented with AI and machine learning technologies which combine to drive actionable insights, and Sonata noted in its press release that Retail10X has previously worked with Apple, Walmart, Coca-Cola, Heineken and more.

"Our strategic business partnership with Retail10x brings great value to the customers in our focused vertical of retail, distribution and CPG by providing them with a platform that leverages the latest in AI, ML and deep learning technologies in accelerating their digital transformation journey,” said Srikar Reddy, Managing Director and CEO of Sonata Software, in the press release.

“This partnership would further strengthen our singular focus of becoming Digital Transformation Partner of choice in these verticals."

Prasad K R, Founder and CEO of Retail10X, added:

"Sonata's world-class expertise in digital retail and distribution supply chains will give R10x market leading capabilities in bringing a powerful Retail AI platform to retailers, distributors and CPGs.

“We are excited to build this partnership as Sonata's worldwide footprint will help accelerate our growth in US and help R10x enter new markets helping customers realize their Digital transformation goals."