SoftBank Ventures Asia to boost rate of investments in early stage tech companies

SoftBank Ventures Asia, known as SoftBank Ventures Korea until 3 January 2019, has said it will ramp up its rate of investments in early stage tech firms based in Asia

With an investment portfolio of over US$1.1bn, SoftBank Ventures Asia has a stake in over 250 tech firms across 10 countries, and has a track record of particular interest in companies working on AI, IoT and robotics.

In a 3 January press release, SoftBank Ventures Asia said it will bridge the gap between startups and SoftBank’s significant ecosystem.

"I am excited by the opportunity to enhance our presence in the early stage and look forward to backing passionate entrepreneurs with the boldest, most life-changing ideas,” said JP Lee, CEO and Managing Partner of SoftBank Ventures Asia, in the press release.

“Our vision is to support promising young entrepreneurs by offering unparalleled access to SoftBank's community, resources, and network.”

Lee added that SoftBank Ventures Asia seeks to accelerate the progress of the Information Revolution with its investments, earmarking AI as a particular area of interest across myriad industries.

William Tanuwijaya, CEO and Co-Founder of SoftBank Ventures Asia investee Tokopedia, said:

“The SoftBank Ventures Asia team first invested in Tokopedia in 2013 and were an early believer in our mission to democratize commerce through technology.

“They have been supportive shareholders and partners, and we continue to build a close relationship with them.”