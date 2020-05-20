Singtel launches purely digital mobile option to draw millennials

Singapore’s largest telco firm Singtel has launched an all-digital, contract-free mobile product that has been designed to capture a greater proportion of millennials and digital natives, GOMO Mobile.

In its press release, Singtel touted convenience as one of the digital product’s key features, with an immediate digital sign-up, same-day SIM card delivery, a dedicated customer service app, a 24/7 live chat service and what it calls “generous data allowances and lifestyle benefits.”

GOMO, which stands for Get Out More Often, is priced at S$20 per month for 20GB of data, 200 minutes of call time, 200 SMS and Caller ID included.

The product rolls through a 30-day payment cycle that can be cancelled at any time, with the option for customers to purchase more data, minutes, or texts as necessary.

Moving towards customer-friendly contract models has become increasingly prevalent in the mobile telco industry, spearheaded by John Legere’s T-Mobile US which has gone from strength to strength as the ‘Uncarrier’ – placing more options and autonomy in customers’ hands, and inspiring industry-wide change through the success this approach has yielded.

“GOMO is our call to customers to Get Out More Often whenever and wherever they want, be it through using data on-the-go or enjoying exclusive perks as they eat, play and travel,” said Yuen Kuan Moon, CEO of Consumer Singapore at Singtel, in the firm’s press release.

“It’s all about giving our customers value, convenience, freedom, simplicity in usage and a truly digital experience. We look forward to introducing even more exciting features and enhancements to the GOMO family.”