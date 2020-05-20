Secoo partners with Meitu for new beauty app

Online luxury marketplace firm Secoo has formed a strategic partnership with Meitu, operator of a host of photo viewing, editing, and sharing apps

Meitu’s beauty-centric app will be operated by Secoo’s TryTry, taking charge of the app’s business management, promotions, supply chain operations, sales, and customer service.

The app leverages Meitu’s patented facial recognition tech and machine learning algorithms, as well as its leading AI skin testing platform and extensive userbase. According to its website, Meitu’s collection of apps have been downloaded to 1.1bn devices.

Secoo’s supply chain operations and high-quality consumer service will combine with Meitu’s bank of high-quality tech to drive consumer adoption and success.

“Secoo and Meitu share the same vision of establishing a multi-platform for consumers, merchants and services. The cooperation of Secoo, TryTry and Meitu will work together to improve an innovative experiential service,” Secoo’s press release said.

“For Meitu, this partnership is an extension of the previous e-commerce business adjustment. Meitu has revealed that the company will continue to provide relevant e-commerce services, focusing on the needs of consumers. Meitu also said that its business model will be more open and focus on the platform business to connect and serve consumers and merchants,” it added.