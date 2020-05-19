SABMiller Appoints New CEO as Mackay is Taken Ill

SABMiller, the world’s second biggest brewer, today announced that Alan Clark will be taking over as CEO with immediate effect following Graham Mackay’s diagnosis with a brain tumour.

Clark has worked at the business for more than two decades and had been due to take over the position in July, a year after being appointed COO – however Mackay’s deteriorating health has bought the move forward.

In a statement Graham Mackay said, “Alan will now simply pick up the remaining executive responsibilities a little sooner than expected.”

Mackay, 63, underwent surgery April 22, and his role will be kept “under review pending the outcome of his treatment,” SABMiller said. He had been due to take the position of chairman in July, at the company’s annual general meeting. SABMiller announced the leadership change in April last year.

Mackay has led the brewer since it listed in London in 1999, overseeing a slew of acquisitions including the A$10.5 billion ($10.8 billion) takeover of Foster’s Group in 2011, which gave it control of about half the Australian beer market.

In that time, the share price has risen about eight fold, while sales have increased more than six times to $16.7 billion.