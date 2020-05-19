Qantas, Virgin Australia and Air New Zealand among world’s top 20 safest airlines

Several ANZ airlines have been recognised as world-leading in terms of safety, according to a new study released by airlineratings.com.

Qantas, Virgin Australia and Air New Zealand all appear in the top 20 safest airlines for 2018, while Jetstar was named in the top 10 safest budget airlines.

The rankings are based on a seven-star rating, with 409 companies evaluated. Emirates ranked first overall, with the rest of the top 20 also comprising Alaska Airlines, All Nippon Airways, British Airways, Cathay Pacific Airways, Etihad Airways, EVA Air, Finnair, Hawaiian Airlines, Japan Airlines, KLM, Lufthansa, Royal Jordanian Airlines, Scandinavian Airline System, Singapore Airlines, Swiss and Virgin Atlantic.

AirlineRatings.com Editor-in-Chief Geoffrey Thomas singled out Qantas for its experience and record in the past 60 years, with no fatalities in the jet era.

The ratings site also revealed which airlines ranked the lowest, with four of the bottom seven companies coming from Nepal. Buddha Air, Nepal Airlines, Tara Air and Yeti Airlines all scored one out of seven alongside North Korea’s Air Koryo, Indonesia’s Trigana Air Service and Suriname’s Blue Wing Airlines.

Criteria measured include audits from aviation governing bodies, government studies, fleet age and records of crashes and serious accidents.