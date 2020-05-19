Qantas to fly biofuel-powered aircraft from 2020

National carrier Qantas has pledged to run flights on biofuel from 2020, starting with aircraft based in Los Angeles.

Over the next decade, the airline will purchase 8mn gallons of renewable jet fuel each year from US based bio-energy company, SG Preston.

The fuel will be used by Qantas’ aircraft operating from Los Angeles Airport to Australia and follows successful domestic biofuel trial flights in 2012.

Qantas expects to cut emissions by roughly half by using the new fuel, which is made up of 50% fuel from non-food plant oils and 50% conventional jet fuel.

CEO of Qantas International and Freight, Gareth Evans, said: “The partnership with SG Preston is part of our commitment to lowering carbon emissions across our operations and sees us becoming the first Australian airline to use renewable jet fuel on an ongoing basis.

“Our agreement with SG Preston allows us to secure a supply for our Los Angeles based aircraft where we have a large fuel demand and where the biofuel industry is more advanced.

“Through our biofuel program we are also exploring renewable jet fuel opportunities in Australia and continue to work with suppliers to develop locally produced biofuels for aviation use.”

In 2012, Qantas and Jetstar operated Australia’s first biofuel trial flights. Qantas’ A330 Sydney-Adelaide return service and Jetstar’s A320 Melbourne-Hobart return service were both powered with biofuel derived from 50% used cooking oil.