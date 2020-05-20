OYO enters strategic partnership with RateGain

OYO Hotels and Homes, India’s biggest hospitality chain and now the sixth-largest worldwide, has partnered with RateGain: a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider for travel and hospitality firms.

RateGain, which serves every Fortune 500 travel and hospitality company, said in its press release that the global partnership with see it provide RezGain, its distribution platform, to OYO.

The entirety of OYO’s inventory will be available on over 700 online travel agencies in more than 80 territories through the RezGain platform.

“We are excited to have RateGain as our global distribution technology partner and to support us in our endeavors of reaching out to travelers across the world,” said Abhinav Sinha, Global Chief Operating Officer of OYO Hotels and Homes, in RateGain’s press release.

“We selected RateGain's distribution platform after evaluating multiple solutions because of their cutting-edge features offered and the comprehensiveness of the distribution capability. At OYO, our mission is to create a perfect space in every place by ensuring the best possible experience for our guests, and having RateGain as a strategic distribution partner supports this vision."

Apurva Chamaria, Chief Revenue Officer at RateGain, said: "We are excited to work with the dynamic OYO Hotels and Homes teams and support their mission to increase occupancy and revenue by bringing quality living spaces to a billion plus people with our distribution platform.

“Hence, enabling their efforts to expand their network to new channels and marketplaces across the globe. We are thrilled about partnering with another hospitality innovator to market test the next generation of distribution solutions, which will leverage Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to redefine what distribution looks like."