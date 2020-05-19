Origin Energy enters Perth gas market with cut-price promise

Origin Energy, Australia’s largest energy retailer, has opened up business in Perth with a promise to deliver low-cost gas to domestic users.

Already boasting 4mn customer accounts, Origin is launching into Perth and offering 35% off for customers who pay via direct debit and receive their bills via email.

Duncan Permezel, General Manager Retail Sales, said: “Origin is excited to be expanding our presence in WA to support the local community with lower gas bills and a great range of products and services.

“For customers who haven’t reviewed their gas bill for a couple of years, chances are they’re paying more than they need. With one quick phone call to Origin or a few minutes online, an average household could save around $210 a year on their natural gas bill.”

Western Australia is currently in the midst of a price war between the major operators – Alinta Energy, Wesfarmers’ Kleenheat and AGL.

This is in stark contrast to the situation in southern and eastern parts of the country, which are home to some of the world’s most expensive electricity prices. Origin recently sold Lattice Energy, its eastern gas business.

Origin already sells LPG in several WA locations and has recently started selling solar and batteries to homes and businesses in Perth.