Nutanix announces automated IT workflows

Nutanix has partnered with ServiceNow to provide IT automation to private cloud servers.

Nutanix is a leader in cloud-based technology and on 9 October it announced its latest addition to the next line of development. The Nutanix hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) platform is working with the ServiceNow IT Operations Management system to automate cloud operations.

Through the automation of everyday processes, businesses are able to accelerate digital transformations. The freedom from mundane tasks frees up IT teams by taking data processing and management tasks out of their workload.

In a survey of 2,650 IT thought leaders, led by Vanson Bourne and commissioned by Nutanix, 98% reported that the automation of IT operations was an essential foundation of their organisations’ administerial duties. According to Gartner, "By 2022, intelligent infrastructure will add infrastructure machine learning, analytics and artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) as software to 60% of HCI and composable integrated systems."

The new cloud-based platform will allow users to see Nutanix private cloud environments with ServiceNow capability, affording IT managers end-to-end visibility of Nutanix assets, including HCI cluster, individual hosts, storage pools and the entire catalogue of Nutanix applications available to them. IT managers can also leverage ServiceNow ITSM services to notify team members of incidents and alerts from the Nutanix cloud system, such as a server reaching capacity or a host losing power.

“Automation is the key to harnessing the power and flexibility of private cloud, removing mundane tasks so IT can focus on competitive differentiation through the use of the latest innovations, while future-proofing their infrastructure investment,” said Rajiv Mirani, Chief Technical Officer of Cloud Platforms at Nutanix. “By integrating Nutanix software with ServiceNow's leading digital workflow solutions, we are making it easier to deliver end-to-end automation of infrastructure and application workflows so that private cloud can deliver the same simplicity and flexibility as public cloud services.”

“IT leaders are increasingly demanding more automation across their cloud infrastructures so they can focus on higher-level, strategic drivers of their digital transformation,” said Jeff Hausman, Vice President and General Manager of IT Operations Management at ServiceNow. “Leveraging ServiceNow IT Operations Management to establish visibility into the Nutanix environment will allow customers to better manage their overall operations footprint, proactively remediate issues and protect the efficiency and resiliency of their IT investments.”