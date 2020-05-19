Channel Ten will have to revamp their morning TV offerings after November 30 when the breakfast show, as well as the morning news bulletin, are taken off the air.

Breakfast, still within its first year of production, has failed to bring in a sizeable audience comparable to Channel 7’s Sunrise and Today on the Nine Network.

According to The Age, Breakfast attracted 51,000 viewers during its first show on February 23 and has held onto mid-40,000 viewers since, but these figures constitute merely a tenth of their rivals’ morning audiences.

Check out the November issue of Business Review Australia here

“The Breakfast program has not resonated with viewers,” Ten spokesperson Neil Shoebridge said in a statement.

“But breakfast television still represents an opportunity for Ten and we will return to the breakfast TV market at some point next year.”

The show’s hosts, Paul Henry and Kathryn Robinson, are reportedly leaving the network at the end of the month.