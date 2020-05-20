Nintex acquires RPA provider EnableSoft

Nintex, a global standard setter for process management and automation with key regional offices in Melbourne and Auckland, has announced the acquisition of robotic process automation (RPA) provider EnableSoft.

The acquisition, which includes EnableSoft’s Foxtrot RPA platform, will enable Nintex customers, partners and clients to leverage powerful and accessible RPA capabilities.

“Acquiring EnableSoft Foxtrot RPA delivers on Nintex’s strategic plan for offering the industry’s most complete process platform to manage, automate and optimise business processes across all departments and industries,” said Eric Johnson, Nintex CEO, in the firm’s press release.

SEE ALSO:

“Foxtrot RPA aligns perfectly with our product design principles: to make solutions that are powerful and easy to use, drive fast time to value, lowest total cost of ownership, and incredible satisfaction. Operations, IT and process professionals use the Nintex Process Cloud to quickly improve how people work, with clicks not code, to deliver robust and flexible solutions to help improve their operations and digitally transform their businesses.”

Nintex highlighted in its press release that every firm has processes and tasks that would benefit from the application of RPA technology, optimising operations and mitigating associated costs.

It added that the financial details of the transaction will not be disclosed.