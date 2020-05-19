New Zealand’s BNZ deemed Small Business Bank of the year by Canstar

Canstar, the Australian financial comparison firm, has awarded Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) the ‘Small Business Bank of the Year 2018’.

The bank has been recognised for its commitment of services and support to small businesses in the nation.

In order to make its decision, Canstar conducted research into loan products, banking facilities, relationship managers, support services, business insights, education, and advice.

“Small businesses need more than just a traditional bank,” commented Angie Mentis, CEO of BNZ.

"They need a trusted partner that can help them navigate an increasingly complex environment, and a partner that takes the time to understand their ambitions to grow and succeed.”

“Small businesses are far too often the unsung heroes of the New Zealand economy – making up 97 per cent of all enterprises and employing nearly a third all of New Zealanders.”

“Having grown up in a small business family I am a passionate believer in the need to continually provide the tools and services to help them focus on being successful.”

“Every one of them is unique and no two owners need the same support. BNZ is exceptionally well placed to help.”