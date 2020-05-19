New DHL facility opens in Sydney

DHL, one of the global market leaders in the logistics industry, is growing their industrial “Campus.” Horsley Park, Sydney’s western suburb, is now home to a new location for DHL Supply. DHL Supply Chain invested around $35 million in the new, custom-built location.

DHL’s Campus is a DHL Supply Chain exclusively leased industrial park, spanning 140,000 square metres. The new facility brings Supply Chain’s total investment in to Campus up to $120 million, and will support its consumer, retail, technology and healthcare customers all throughout Australia. As the fourth addition to the Campus, it will welcome three key retail customers and will be fully outfitted with an automated retail solution by April of 2015. By then the project will have created new employment opportunities for around 200 people.

Currently, the Campus employs more than 500 people, and can provide 90,000 square metres of warehousing. The site was custom developed by Goodman, global property experts in logistics and business space. By optimising the site, DHL Supply Chain can offer their customers industry-leading warehousing and transportation solutions.

“Campus is home to many of our consumer, retail, technology and healthcare customers and features some of our most innovative customer solutions and environmentally sound outputs,” said Terry Ryan, CEO, DHL Supply Chain South Pacific.

“Annually we have taken upwards of 30,000 square metres of industrial real estate since 2009 and will continue expansion to support Australian market growth. Today, in Australia, we manage over 500,000 square metres of warehousing.”

Information sourced from Logistics Magazine.