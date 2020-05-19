Melbourne-based sales manager on the importance of LinkedIn for Business

LinkedIn for Business is a practical hands-on training course teaching users how the business-networking platform can also be a powerful tool for generating leads.

Launched by Melbourne based Nathanial Bibby in partnership with the Australian Digital Marketing Institute, LinkedIn for Business challenges the way people look at LinkedIn by showing them how it can boost sales revenue, generate leads and maximize conversions. Corporate clients have included Western Union and Harvey Norman.

Nathanial’s own experience with LinkedIn started during his Sales and Marketing work in Asia but it was its success as part of his role at Australian digital marketing company PositionMEonline that really opened his eyes.

“When PositionMEonline first opened the Melbourne office, I had to quickly grow the client base and revenue to cover the expenses of setting up the office. Our ideal clients were typically from the medical industry and I decided to use LinkedIn to make contact with potential clients, which included plastic or cosmetic surgeons and dentists. For every 10 practitioners or practice managers I contacted, I had 4 responses and we ended up doing business with 1 of them. Not a bad result from 15 minutes on LinkedIn and absolutely no marketing expenditure!” says Nathanial.

Even though LinkedIn has become the most popular social media platform for business professionals’ worldwide, its functions are still relatively unknown. In fact, Australia has over 5 million members on LinkedIn, that’s around 85 percent of the white-collar workforce yet many still don’t know how to use it.

“LinkedIn does not offer any training or coaching so I would say less than 1 percent of people know how to properly use it,” says Nathanial.

“The most common mistake people make is thinking it’s just an online database of resumes but it’s much more than that. It’s a social networking site for business professionals – one of my students in insurance now generates 50 percent of his sales from LinkedIn.”

Melbourne based Nathanial Bibby has been in direct sales and the digital industry for over 12 years. At the age of 22 he was appointed Sales and Marketing Manager for property development group Richmond Group Asia Pacific growing their sales revenue from $1.5 million per year to over $10 million per annum in just 3 years. Since then Nathanial has assisted various digital agencies reach record-breaking sales revenues, maximize transaction values and implement successful lead generation strategies.

