The March issue of Business Chief ANZ is now live!

Welcome to the March issue of Business Chief ANZ!

Australia’s National Heart Foundation is undergoing a technology transformation to drive enhanced processes that enable its staff to serve clients and the Australian public with greater efficacy. Heart disease is the single biggest killer in Australia, and CIO Shane Riddle spoke with Olivia Minnock about how the foundation is utilising disruptive technologies to resolve this frightening statistic.

Jollibee Food Corporation is one of the world’s fastest-growing quick service restaurant companies. The firm spoke to us about its expansion strategy, the importance and strength of its Filipino identity, and its goal of becoming a global leader in the industry.

Elsewhere, Catherine Sturman spoke to Clive Hawkins, Director of IT at Wyndham Destinations, about the vacation ownership specialist’s exciting and dynamic digital transformation.

Don’t forget to also check out our in-depth company profiles on the University of Western Australia, AXA, Singapore Life, Paidy, Anheuser-Busch InBev, and more.

For this month’s issue, we explore the thriving business hub of Wellington, as well as ranking the APAC region’s tallest buildings.

We’re always excited to hear from our readers and companies keen to share their stories and projects. If you would like to be featured in an upcoming magazine, please get in touch with me at [email protected].

Enjoy the issue!