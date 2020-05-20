MAG Aerospace Australia acquires Encore Aviation and Encore Helicopter Maintenance

MAG Aerospace announced in a 27 March press release that it has acquired both Encore Aviation and Encore Helicopter Maintenance.

The firm, headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, is a leading military contractor, with a full range of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) services and specialty aviation capabilities served to customers worldwide.

Encore Aviation has established itself as a leader in the aviation maintenance space, providing support to General Aviation, home base and deployed engineering, and further maintenance services to a range of aviation organisations across Australia.

MAG will leverage this expertise to enhance its support offering to its existing customer base while simultaneously opening new revenue streams.

"Encore's location and existing capabilities gives us the essential tools and positioning in a growing Australian market," said Joe Fluet, CEO of MAG, in the company’s press release.

"This acquisition is critical to MAG's planned growth in Asia Pacific region."

MAG did not disclose the value of the transaction in its press release.