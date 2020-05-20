Mace launches Singapore-based regional hub

London-based international consultancy and construction firm Mace has opened a new regional hub in Singapore, appointing Nicholas Brand to head up operations

Mace’s new Singapore base will coordinate the firm’s 300+ employees in the region with regards to project, programme, and facilities management services in APAC, and represents the company’s ongoing commitment to building its footprint in Asian markets.

Brand has joined Mace from Barclays, where he served as Regional Head of Corporate Real Estate Solutions for APAC and the Middle East at the banking giant’s Singapore office. Prior to that, Brand was Barclays’ Global Head of Capital Projects, based in London.

Leveraging his extensive experience in project management at the highest level, Brand will oversee and deliver an array of capital investment and management programmes as well as continuously seeking ways to improve project and programme delivery.

“Mace is an innovative global consultancy that is leading the way on delivering some of the world’s most complex and challenging programmes,” Brand said in Mace’s press statement.

“I’m very proud to be given the responsibility to build on their fantastic legacy to date in Asia and beyond. It’s a hugely exciting time and I look forward to working with our clients – both existing and new – to deliver some fantastic results.”

Mace’s International Operations Director, Mark Kennedy, added:

“There are hugely exciting times ahead for Mace in Asia Pacific, building on our existing track record of successfully delivering Iconic projects across in the region.

“Nick comes to Mace with demonstrable experience of the regional real estate sector and his appointment reflects our long-term commitment.”