Lend Lease, Fortescue & Others Recognized for Community Contribution

The Australian Business Award winners for 2014 were announced at the end of July. Twelve companies in total were recognized for contributions in their communities and throughout Australia. Below is a summary of a few of the winner’s policies and projects that led them to be recognised by The Australian Business Awards this year.

Lend Lease, in partnership with Impact International founded the Springboard programme in 2008. It’s a 5-day project that assists its own employees with developing a greater self-awareness. This is accomplished by focusing on their strengths, leading them to have higher confidence and to lead a more sustainable life. Employees also work in partnership with the local community, sharing skills, expertise and energy. So far, 3,000 employees from all levels of Lend Lease have participated in the Springboard programme.

In 2012, Astra Zeneca partnered with The George Institute for Global Health to create the AstraZeneca Australia Young Health Programme (AZAYHP) entitled Driving Change. The programme was created to assist Indigenous Australian youth with their journey towards getting a drivers license in six separate communities in New South Wales.

The Billion Opportunities programme launched by Fortescue Metals Group met its goal of awarding $1 billion in contracts to Aboriginal businesses by the end of 2013. There were a total of 102 main contracts and sub-contracts to 52 businesses.

Snowy Hydro Limited, which provides a complex array of financial hedge and insurance projects to participants in the National Electricity Market, contributes an average of $750,000 a year in their Community Partnerships Program. The donated money goes to promoting health and safety, education, and respect for heritage, and provide support for cancer research, community festivals, events and projects.

Information sourced from The Australian Business Awards.