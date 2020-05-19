Lanier Australia to offer services under Ricoh Australia name

Ricoh Australia, a leader in imaging technology services, announced today that Lanier Australia will integrate with Ricoh to combine managed services and product offerings under one brand name. Lanier was acquired by Ricoh group in 2001.

Lanier will be adding 300 employees and 8,000 Australia-wide customers to the billion-dollar Ricoh name. Ricoh operates a global network across 200 countries with sales of $US23 billion. The announcement is a huge milestone for the global integration program of the two companies.

“We are taking two strong, profitable organisations and building a new, even stronger business in Australia,” said Les Richardson, managing director, Ricoh Australia. “The integration also lets us align even more closely with Ricoh’s global programs around delivering managed document and IT Services to customers. We will unite our range of managed services and product offerings under the same brand, enabling us to provide even greater value to customers right across the business technology landscape.”

The movement towards new technologies, including electronic workflow and Cloud-based and onsite managed services, has been driven by the changing business needs of Ricoh’s customers. Their continuing goal is to supply the best print solutions to government, corporate and profession print organizations, all while seeking to expand their services around workflow, document management and managed IT services.

Ricoh is still the only company in imaging technology services based industry to offer a Carbon Neutral printing program to customers.