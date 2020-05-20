Juni Yan appointed as BT’s Vice President for Security in AMEA

BT has announced the appointment of Juni Yan as its new Vice President for Security in Asia, the Middle East and Africa (AMEA). Cybersecurity in the AMEA region will now be overseen by Yan who is based in Hong Kong.

Yan previously worked for web app and security specialist, F5 Networks, working as the Managing Director for Hong Kong and Taiwan.

With Yan’s 20 years of experience in the industry and a proven track record of success, BT’s AMEA President Kevin Taylor expressed his satisfaction at the appointment.

“Juni’s outstanding credentials in building high-performing sales organisations will help us realise our growth ambitions in AMEA,” he said.

“The breadth and depth of her experience in the IT and telecoms industry will be an indispensable asset to our multifaceted regional operations.”

Yan also revealed her own excitement, saying: “I am delighted to join BT to lead the AMEA security team.

“Security is a very fast moving market and companies have to remain alert to stay ahead of the game.

“I look forward to working with BT’s talented, dynamic team that works around the clock to keep our assets, our business and our customers safe.”

The announcement comes at a time of growing concern about cyberattacks, something that BT works to ensure against not just in AMEA but on a global scale.