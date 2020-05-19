[INFOGRAPHIC] The potential for wearable technology in the workplace

With the increased buzz surrounding several smartwatch launches and Facebook's acquisition of Oculus, wearable technology has taking a front seat in the race for technological advances. Wearable technology got its start in the 17th century, but thanks to the miniaturization of technology has really expanded in the last five years.

While the wearables industry is no where near as big as the mobile sector, it's expected to grow to be a $30 to $50 billion industry in the next three to five years. Visual Capitalist, in collaboration with Vandrico Inc., detail applications where businesses could use wearable technology.

Read related articles from Business Reivew Australia: