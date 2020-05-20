Huawei unveils intelligent servers to ensure data centres are ready for AI revolution

Huawei has unveiled a new generation of intelligent servers at the 8 April +Intelligence, Taking Computers to New Levels press conference, aiming to drive the intelligent transformation of data centres.

In its press release, Huawei Intelligent Computing said that AI penetration in enterprises is set to reach 86% by 2025, significantly increasing the demand for high-spec data centre solutions capable of this computational demand.

The FusionServer Pro servers boast exceptional computing power and intelligence, and will provide the infrastructure necessary for the increased demand for intelligent solutions and technologies.

"By introducing an intelligent acceleration engine and an intelligent management engine, Huawei upgrades its traditional servers to intelligent servers to help enterprises build intelligent data centre infrastructure with unprecedented computing power," said Zhang Xiaohua, President of FusionServer, in Huawei’s statement.

Huawei is working tirelessly to facilitate the increased technological capabilities of enterprises worldwide, announcing on 2 April that it will be showcasing its 5G network technologies at a “Mini-MWC” (Mobile World Congress) event in Reading, England.

At the event, Huawei will demonstrate the capabilities of its end-to-end 5G solutions, including 5G sites, clouds and 5G-integrated transport.

“As a leading global provider of ICT infrastructure, we are committed to helping our partners and customers expand the boundaries of their business and find paths to new growth,” Jerry Wang, CEO of Huawei Technologies UK, said Jerry Wang, CEO of Huawei Technologies UK, in a statement.

“This exhibition will illustrate how 5G can power that change with in-depth discussion from our in-house experts, as well as insight into the latest industry trends across all sectors.”