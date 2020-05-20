Huawei set to open new labs in India and Thailand

Huawei is expanding its enterprise with two new OpenLab facilities in India and Thailand, according to Economic Times

The OpenLabs join a growing list of such facilities that Huawei has opened around the world, in cities including Bangkok, Singapore, Paris, Istanbul, Moscow, Dubai, Johannesburg, and Mexico City.

ET said the labs will coordinate system integrators, technology partners and other associates to develop new business solutions, investing US$23mn across the two facilities.

“Through this (facility in India), we want to bring our global practice to India for our enterprise business,” Derek Hao, president of enterprise at Huawei India, told ET.

“With this lab, the aim is to build an ecosystem to supply end-to-end solutions with the help of partners for the enterprise.”

The lab will serve and expand the firm’s 1000-strong Indian customer base.

“Huawei has been investing heavily in Indian innovation this year, with its enterprise business having grown more than 60% in the subcontinent in the first three quarters of 2018,” the Innovation Enterprise said.

Yahoo said OpenLab Delhi will be split into four centers: partner development, solution joint innovation, talent, and certification.

“Over the next three years, Huawei will invest $81 million in building OpenLabs, enabling cloud developers, and cultivating ICT talent in the Southeast Asia region,” Huawei said, according to Yahoo.