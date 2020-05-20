Huawei launches highly competitive AI porfolio

At the third annual Huawei Connect conference in Shanghai, Huawei launched its AI portfolio and detailed its current and future plans for AI development

The portfolio includes an AI acceleration card, AI server, AI appliance, enhanced AI cloud services, and more besides.

During his keynote speech, rotating chairman Eric Xu said:

“Huawei’s AI strategy is to invest in basic research and talent development, build a full-stack, all-scenario AI portfolio, and foster an open global ecosystem.”

“Within Huawei, we will continue exploring ways to improve management and efficiency with AI.”

At the conference, Huawei announced the Ascend AI IP and chip series, which offers a “unified architecture” to make deployment, migration, and interconnection between AI applications a simpler process.

For the first time, Huawei’s servers will operate using its own advanced AI chips. These chips will not be sold to third parties, and will instead power Huawei’s increasingly competitive data-crunching hardware.

Reuters noted that “China is looking to speed up the development of its semiconductor market” in response to its ongoing trade war with the US.

The friction in trade has thrown China’s dependence on imported technology into a stark light, Reuters said, prompting Beijing to aim for 40% of smartphones in its domestic market to run on Chinese chips.

Huawei said that its Ascend 910 and Ascend 310 chips “will greatly help accelerate AI adoption in all industries”.

The Nikkei Asian Review added that Huawei said its Ascend 910 chip “would offer the world’s greatest computing density” and would enable rapid data processing in large data centres, while the 310 chip “will use power efficiently to enable AI features for individual edge servers.”