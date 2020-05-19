Hold the Eggs - Coles Recalls Chocolate Easter Candy

Those with allergies to nuts or gluten should exercise caution when digging into their Easter basket this Sunday: a national recall of Heritage-brand Belgian Milk Chocolate Eggs is in progress and the candies are being yanked from Coles’ supermarket shelves, The Australian reported.

Ingredients such as almonds, hazelnuts and gluten were omitted from the candies’ labels, initiating an instant sales halt of the five affected batches of the chocolate.

The recall concerns batch numbers M011, M012, M013, M014 and M016. These items may be returned to Coles for a full refund.

Fortunately, Peeps and chocolate bunnies have been unaffected.