Hilton opens third flagship hotel in Guangzhou

Hilton Hotels and Resorts has announced the opening of the Hilton Guangzhou Science City, an eight-story hotel comprised of 430 rooms in Guangzhou, China

The new building is strategically located in downtown Guangzhou Science City, 15km away from Pazhou Exhibition Centre, and only minutes away from the Baoneng International Sports Arena.

Its prime location is coupled with a full-service offering and a well-equipped array of meeting facilities to ensure the Hilton Guangzhou Science City becomes a top choice for business travel and conferences.

“This new opening is Hilton's first in Guangzhou Science City, a growing Research and Development and IT centre that is key to the development of Pearl River Delta as China's central hub for high-tech innovation,” said Qian Jin, Hilton’s Area President for Greater China and Mongolia, in the company’s press release.

“By delivering Hilton's exceptional service, we look forward to playing an integral role in defining the hospitality landscape as we enhance experiences for guests in Guangzhou Science City.”

Hilton will conduct management operations at the hotel while ownership lies with Guangzhou Tianma Group.

The firm’s press release adds that the new hotel is only 5km away from the technology campuses of a host of Fortune 500 companies.

"With memorable experiences to be had at the property, this newest addition to the Hilton portfolio celebrates our commitment to offer guests moments that matter around the world," said Sean Wooden, Vice President of Brand Management for Hilton Asia Pacific, in the statement.