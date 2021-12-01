10 rising travel trends – what APAC consumers want in 2022

1 Staycations

The persisting restrictions on international travel have resulted in domestic tourism surging with domestic hotel bookings increasing more than 200% on Trip.com’s platform this year compared to 2019.

The rise in domestic travel and ongoing demand for staycations has been particularly impressive in mainland China. Survey data taken over China’s major 2021 National Day holiday shows that 49.1% of Chinese tourists are opting for in-province travel, 4.1 percentage points higher than in 2020, suggesting a continued appreciation of holidaying within the country.

Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea, and Japan have also experienced increases in demand for staycations, with Trip.com data showing that in-market hotel bookings in Hong Kong in the first two quarters of 2021 increased over 200% compared to 2019. Such growth in domestic travel was supported by enabling governmental policies. For instance, the Japanese government launched its Go to Travel campaign in 2020, which offered discounts up to 50% on domestic travel.

2 Longer stay trips

Holidaymakers are looking for new ways to have meaningful travel experiences by working around current restrictions, including taking longer trips. Global Data found that one in four travellers favoured staying 10+ nights during 2021, while the average trip length in 2019 was 4.45 days (domestic) and 9.22 days (international).

This trend towards extended stays is expected to remain in the longer term as travellers attempt to make the most of trips taken, and also to have more meaningful experiences.

According to American Express research, 87% of respondents in India and 68% in Australia are interested in taking extended trips to experience new destinations. And interestingly, Skyscanner found that in 2020, 18% of Japanese travellers said their trips were less about how they look on social media and more about appreciation, an 8% increase from 2019.

And if travellers can also combine a holiday with remote working, which is becoming increasingly likely with workforce hybrid models, then even longer stays are set to trend upwards and Bleisure (business meets pleasure) trips will become more in demand. In an Asia-Pacific booking.com survey, over two thirds of Thai travellers agreed that remote work during quarantine and travel would incite them to stay longer; and more than half of Vietnamese and Chinese travellers agreed.

3 Shorter booking windows and flexible bookings

Uncertain and fast-changing travel restrictions have resulted in a shift in travellers’ booking habits, with consumers less willing to book travel months in advance and increasingly seeking flexible bookings. Three-quarters of travellers say they would be more likely to book a hotel with flexible cancellation and refund policies in 2020 compared to less than 20% pre-pandemic, research from Skift & Oracle Hospitality finds.

Shorter booking windows are also becoming more common, and especially so in China. In 2019, 70% of Ctrip hotel bookings for mainland China were made within three days of travel, this ratio increased to more than 80% in 2020 and 2021 with over 60% of these being same-day bookings. The same is true for flights. While in 2019, 80% of travellers in mainland China made flight bookings within 18 days of departure, in 2020 80% of travellers made flight bookings within nine days of departure.

4 Rural destinations and nature-based activities

In the wake of COVID-19, consumers are increasingly seeking out secondary destinations, rural areas and nature-based destinations. American Express research found that over half of consumers are more likely to take an outdoor trip now than before the pandemic and 47% want their next trip to be in nature.

In Asia Pacific, nature-related attraction bookings on Ctrip have been on the rise since 2019. This has been supported by an upswelling of national park ticket bookings on the platform between 2020 and 2021. Nature-related attraction bookings in the first quarter of 2021 increased by 66.7% compared to 2019 and increased substantially, by 264.5%, in the first half of 2021 compared to 2020.

And remote rural areas and suburban areas saw the fastest increase in booking rates in the first half of 2021, with some 30 destinations in mainland China experiencing a five-fold increase in booking rates, most them less developed or remote destinations in western China. In March 2021 alone, rural tourism-related bookings on Ctrip increased by over 300% compared to pre-pandemic levels.

These increases highlight a trend of travel to more secondary and rural destinations which is likely to continue growing.

5 Philantourism

Pent-up wanderlust has also given rise to increasing demand for adventure, with 69% of travellers interested in visiting lesser-known destinations, according to American Express. And as travellers increasingly look to lessen their footprint and enhance their social impact, nearly three-quarters are hoping to support local communities through their travel, with 59% interested in ‘philantourism’, a type of travel where you choose a trip to support a destination through tourism.

The philantourism trend was already picking up traction pre-pandemic, with 51% of global travellers willing to exchange their original destination for a lesser known but similar alternative if it had a smaller footprint and greater community impact, according to Booking.com. This trend remains on the rise, with increasing consumer interest in sustainable travel, philantourism, and rural tourism.