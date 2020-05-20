HCL Technologies to boost digital transformation expertise with Strong-Bridge Envision acquisition

India-based global technology firm HCL Technologies, announced on 13 March that it has acquired American digital transformation consultancy firm Strong-Bridge Envision (SBE).

SBE will become part of HCL’s Digital and Analytics business, significantly boosting the firm’s digital transformation consultancy capabilities.

“SBE will enhance our digital consulting offerings with their strong capabilities in digital strategy development, agile program management, business transformation and organizational change management,” said Anand Birje, Corporate Vice President and Head of Digital and Analytics Practice at HCL, in the company’s statement.

Rob Novick, Managing Director at SBE, added:

“This collaboration will bring SBE’s customer experience legacy and 200 experienced SBE employees from across various industries and top-tier consulting firms to the HCL family.”

“By focusing on every aspect of the customer experience journey, SBE’s ability to design impactful experiences built upon cost-effective and efficient technology architectures, integrating legacy processes, and leveraging data and analytics coupled with the latest HCL technology and services will offer unforeseen customer-value.”

Offering novel and exciting digital transformation solutions and services is a key focus and passion of both SBE and HCL, according to Renea Rayner, Managing Director at SBE, in HCL’s statement.

“Our customers will continue to receive top-notch customer care and value-added support along with gaining HCL’s robust products and services offerings.”