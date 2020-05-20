Google acquires Indian tech firm Sigmoid Labs

Alphabet-owned tech giant Google has acquired Sigmoid Labs, developer and operator of India’s highly popular “Where is my train” (WIMT) app, according to Economic Times

While the price of the acquisition has not been disclosed, ET reported in August this year that Google was to purchase the firm for US$30-40mn as it continues to enact its Next Billion Users expansion programme.

The WIMT app has been downloaded over 10mn times in India, making it one of the most popular apps in the country. ET reported that Google said Sigmoid Labs will “continue to build on the current offering and more” as part of a wider Google-driven setup.

“Over time, we’ve improved the app to make it even more convenient and useful, and we’re thrilled with the response that we’ve gotten from users. The confidence that our users have placed in us is what makes us so excited to think even bigger,” said Team Wimt in a statement posted to the WIMT website.

“That’s why we’re excited to share that Sigmoid Labs, the team behind the ‘Where is my train’ app, is joining Google. We can think of no better place to help us achieve our mission, and we’re excited to join Google to help bring technology and information into more people’s hands.”

ET noted that Google has made a host of acquisitions in India as it looks to expand local business on the subcontinent, including Halli Labs, Fynd and Dunzo.