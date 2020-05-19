GlaxoSmithKline appoints North America CMO as Australian GM

According to AdNews, global pharmaceutical leader GlaxoSmithKline has appointed the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Consumer Healthcare at its North American business as the company’s new General Manager (GM) of its Australian and New Zealand (ANZ) unit.

The woman in question, Theresa Agnew, will assume the role in approximately one months’ time according to AdNews, with Elizabeth Reynolds stepping down, having already been on extended leave for a number of weeks.

Previous to her four-year stint as the CMO of Consumer Healthcare at GlaxoSmithKline, North America, Agnew worked for fellow Pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson for 17 years, having held a number of senior positions during this time.

Additionally, Agnew has been both the Head of Strategy for Healthcare for DDB and the Senior Vice President of Market for Essilor within the past decade.

The news comes shortly after the company’s CEO, Emma Walmsley, overhauled the firm’s senior management, replacing approximately 50 of its 125 managers in the aim of revitalising the firm.