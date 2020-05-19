GFG Alliance to revamp Whyalla operations, signs contracts worth AU$600mn

GFG Alliance announced on 10 December that Liberty Primary Steel, a member of the group, has signed contracts worth in excess of AU$600mn for the transformation of its operations in Whyalla, South Australia

The contracts, signed with Danieli and CISDI Engineering, will see the development of a world-leading rail and structural heavy section mill and a new Pulverised Coal Injection (PCI) plant.

“This transformation will vastly improve the operational, financial and environmental performance of the operations, paving the way for Whyalla to become an enticing, global hub for innovative industry,” said GFG Alliance Executive Chair Sanjeev Gupta, in the firm’s statement.

“Today’s announcement signifies a major milestone in the Whyalla Transformation Program that will establish our operations as a viable and sustainable facility, producing 1.8 million tonnes of high-quality, high-end steel per year.”

In the press release, GFG said the projects would likely be subsidised by support from the South Australian and Federal governments, which Gupta said is indicative of the confidence in the long-term prospects of the Whyalla facility.

Clare McLaughlin, Mayor of Whyalla, praised the positive impact the transformation would have on the local economy.

“Most importantly for Whyalla, this project will create thousands of additional construction jobs and several hundred ongoing, with GFG committing to prioritising local skills,” McLaughlin said.

“We are continuing to work with GFG on a number of community developments to ensure the city can grow and transform in unison with their operations.”