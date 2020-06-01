Gartner Names Infor As A Warehouse Management Systems Leader

For the second consecutive time, Garnter, Inc. has name business cloud software specialists Infor as a leader in its Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems (WMS).

Infor has been named in the list again for its ability to execute, and its completeness of vision.

“Despite being a very mature market, WMS offerings continue to differ in areas like usability, adaptability, intelligence, scalability up and down market, and life cycle costs,” Gartner said in the report. “Furthermore, customers increasingly favor supply chain suites that can support end-to-end supply chain and logistics process orchestration.”

Vishal Minocha, senior director of product management and go-to-market strategy for Infor Supply Chain, said, “Infor CloudSuite WMS, a true multi-tenant cloud Tier1 warehouse management system, is helping our customers get a faster time-to-value and reach new levels of warehouse efficiency and labor productivity in their warehouse operations.”

“Our team is committed to our customers’ success,” he added, “and we believe being recognized as a Leader again for Infor CloudSuite WMS is a testament to our innovation and our focus on helping customers achieve perfect order fulfillment with the highest inventory accuracy.”

Infor’s Warehouse Management Systems on its CloudSuite solution combines agility with the power of the cloud, helping organisations onboard new warehouses and new customers quickly and more efficiently than ever before.

The cloud-based, agile system provides users with enhanced visibility into inventory, orders, equipment and people to help empower organisations looking to enrich and improve their service levels, whilst also increasing product velocity.

Infor CloudSuite WMS can help in the management of distribution centre activities, providing businesses with a holistic approach to them. With warehouse management combined with embedded labour and 3D visual analysis, organisations are able to reduce complexity and enhance operation execution throughout their processes.

Designed to be configurable and intuitive for users, the CloudSuite WMS solution has the potential to welcome next-generation, technologically-enhanced, global warehousing operations in.

Gartner defines a WMS as “a software application that helps manage and intelligently execute the operations of a warehouse or distribution center (DC).” The WMS market is broken down into five different types of vendors, all of which are covered in the company’s Magic Quadrant report.

WMS capabilities are also included in the evaluation and report. The capabilities can include labour management, slotting, yard management, voice picking, parcel manifesting, value-added services and third-party logistics (3PL). Extended WMS capabilities are also considered in the evaluation and the Magic Quadrant report.

Learn more, and download the report, here.