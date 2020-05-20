Gartner: five steps to foster innovation in your company

While many established companies count their years of experience in the field as a benefit, what they often don’t see is that the clearly defined procedures and beliefs embedded in the culture can hamper creativity.



This is particularly dangerous when dealing with industry newcomers, who often use ignorance of what is generally considered impossible by industry insiders to create products and services that no one has considered before.

Speaking ahead of the Gartner Symposium/ITxpo in Cape Town, where digital transformation will be discussed, Bard Papegaaij, research director for Gartner’s Office of the CIO group said: “Digital transformation challenges established and trusted business models, allowing complete outsiders to storm into previously unassailable markets.”

Here are five step-by-step instructions on how to disrupt status-quo thinking with a 90-minute workshop and a link to a handy infographic.

1. Select a value component



Something that allows the company to make money or fulfil a mission – this could be anything from markets, to customers or financials

2. List the knowns



List five things you know are certain about the value component

3. Turn the knowns around



Come up with opposite statements for each known

4. Examine the reality



If the opposite statements were true, what would you do?

5. Do a sanity check!



Ask: is this feasible? Is another industry/competitor doing something similar?

Papegaaij added: “While the newcomers do not hesitate to redefine entire markets and rewrite the rules of engagement, established organisations often find it hard to think outside the boxes of their collective experience and deep cultural belief systems.”



Read the August issue of Business Review Australia & Asia.

Follow @BizRevAsia and @MrNLon on Twitter.

Business Review Asia is also on Facebook.