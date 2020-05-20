Garena and Tencent deepen partnership with new publishing agreement

Sea Limited’s digital entertainment unit Garena has signed a binding agreement with China’s Tencent Holdings that will provide Garena with publication rights for Tencent’s video games across myriad Asian markets

The agreement grants Garena with the right of first refusal for publication of Tencent games in Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Indonesia

Tencent is, by annual revenue, the biggest video game company in the world, with a host of highly popular titles.

These games include League of Legends and Arena of Valor which both harbour enormous followings in the growing esports sphere.

In Sea Limited’s press statement announcing the agreement, Tencent’s President Martin Lau, said:

"Garena operates across some of the fastest-growing markets globally, and has a deep understanding of the dynamics in these regions.”

“Our long-term partnership and collaborations with Garena on key titles have been successful, and we are glad to further deepen our strategic partnership through this arrangement.”

In addition to publishing Tencent’s titles in the aforementioned markets, Garena will work with the conglomerate to identify fresh distribution and promotion strategies to increase penetration.

The agreement will run for five years.

“This arrangement further solidifies our strategic partnership with Tencent to bring top quality IP to the large and growing games community in our region,” said Forrest Li, Chairman and Group CEO of Sea.

“Tencent has long been one of our most valued partners, and we are excited to work even more closely together to develop new opportunities in the relevant markets over the long run."