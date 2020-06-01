DiDi utilises AI to control COVID-19 in South America

China-based mobile transportation platform DiDi Chuxing (DiDi) has stated that will be introducing AI tech limit the spread of COVID-19.

First introduced in the company’s home country in January 2020, DiDi’s solution helps to verify that drivers are taking necessary precautions by wearing a mask, remaining stocked on hand sanitiser and administering regular body temperature checks.

The measures are now being rolled out to the company’s Latin American operating locations, such as Brazil, Mexico, Chile and Colombia. DiDi has said that similar procedures will be introduced to its other locations (Asia and Australia) in due course.

“These industry-leading health guard measures will be introduced globally as quickly as possible to protect people who need to be on the road to keep our cities running through these difficult times,” said Tony Qiu, COO for DiDi’s International Business Group.

“We will continue to adjust our measures according to local health authorities’ requirements, while bringing in safer, more affordable and reliable services for drivers and customers.”

Improving health and safety with technology

DiDi’s solution utilises AI-based analytics software and photo recognition tech. Drivers will be asked to take regular pictures of themselves wearing a mask, proof that their vehicle has been sanitised and by submitting a body temperature reading.

Those who fail to comply or do not meet the necessary standard will be prevented from operating under the company’s platform.

Additionally, passengers will also be required to wear a mask during transit and either party can abort the journey if health concerns are flagged.

Far from simply focusing on ride-hailing, DiDi will effect similar restrictions on service for agents of its DiDi Food (Mexico) and 99 Food (Brazil) operations.

Maintaining standards

The company’s dedication to maintaining high standards has been demonstrated by its continuing stream of donated masks and sanitisers to various sectors, which reached 2mn sets by the end of April, and the establishing of its USD$10mn relief fund.

Started in March, DiDi created the fund in an effort to alleviate the financial struggles experienced drivers for its ride-hailing and food delivery services diagnosed with COVID-19 or self-isolating.

“It is deeply moving to see so many partners continue to keep our cities running during these challenging times, there is no doubt in our mind that DiDi as a company also needs to do our part,” added Jean Liu, President of DiDi.

“The health of partners and passengers is our top priority and we hope this fund will help support our partners and protect the safety of this platform. We will continue to work with health authorities to see how we can best prepare our communities as the situation develops.”

