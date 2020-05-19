David Jones Axes DVDs, Games and Music from Stores

Follow @BizReviewAU

Poor sales performance in the DVDs, games and music departments have caused Australian retailer David Jones to eliminate these products from its stores.

According to the News Limited Network, total sales for the three months to January 26 fell to $590.1 million, a 1.4 per cent decrease from the $598.5 million totalled within the same quarter last year.

While the numbers spiked in the quarter ending on October 27, the sales gain didn’t last through the Christmas shopping season.

David Jones will instead focus its marketing efforts on womenswear, beauty, menswear, accessories and shoes.

"We are pleased with the performance of our high margin fashion and beauty categories, which delivered sales growth in second quarter of 2013 and first half of 2013,'' said chief executive Paul Zahra.

"Our sales performance during this period was however adversely impacted by our home categories, in particular electronics, which continued to be challenging and subject to ongoing deflationary pressure.''

Video game sales in physical retail stores fell 23 per cent last year as more consumers choose to download digital game apps, according to the latest findings from market researcher NPD Group Australia.