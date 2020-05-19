Dan Martin resigns from New Zealand ad agency FCB

The Chief Executive Officer of New Zealand’s largest advertising agency, FCB, has resigned following less than a year with the position.

The agency confirmed Dan Martin’s resignation on 23 July, announcing that the decision had been “mutually agreed” the NZ Herald reported.

Martin was appointed the firm’s CEO last year, following on from his predecessor Brian van den Hurk, who had worked for the company’s New Zealand unit for 23 years.

Van den Hurk retired from his position at the end of 2016 which led to Martin taking on the role in August 2017.

The new follows the agency’s decision to cut more than 20 members of staff from the team due to client losses, such as Paper Plus and VW moving to separate agencies or networks.

FCB’s Chairman, Bryan Crawford, thanked Martin for his work and contribution to the company, wishing him luck for future endeavors.

The company is now looking for a new Chief Executive Officer.