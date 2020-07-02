COVID-19: FujiFilm to produce and distribute antiviral drug

The potential drug known as ‘Avigan’ is an influenza antiviral drug developed by FujiFilm in the form of a pill or IV. The potential treatment is currently being tested in Japan and other regions as a therapeutic to reduce the severity of COVID-19 symptoms, as well as increase the speed of recovery for patients having treatment for the virus.

Under the agreement made between FujiFilm, Global Response Aid and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, the multinational photography, imaging, printing and biotechnology company will collaborate with Global Response Aid and Dr. Reddy;s Laboratories to manufacture, distribute, sell and market the Avigan drug around the world.

As a result of the agreement FujiFilm will be able to increase the production volumes in order to reach patients faster during the current pandemic. As the production volumes grow, the partnership will cover manufacturing and distribution in markets that encompass 6bn of the world 7.8bn people.

While FujiFilm will continue to market the Avigan treatment exclusively in Japan, Russia and China, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Global Response Aid will handle the distribution, selling and marketing of Avigan, in other countries around the world.

With the agreement requiring Global Response Aid and Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories to manage sales, marketing, regulatory compliance and distribution of the Avigan treatment, the companies will utilise its connection with global logistics company Agility.

As an affiliate of Agility Global Response Aid Global Response Aid will utilise the logistic company’s full range of services including storage, distribution and transportation. While Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will manufacture the Active Ingredient and Formulation of Avigan®, by utilising its multiple manufacturing facilities in strategic locations.

“If current testing is able to establish Avigan® as a safe, effective treatment for COVID-19, we can’t afford to wait before making it available to as many people around the world as possible,” commented Tarek Sultan, CEO of Agility.

“We need to be producing a high volume of treatment courses and have a distribution network and plan in place so make Avigan® available to as many frontline health providers as possible. GRA’s partnership with Dr. Reddy’s and FujiFilm give us that capability.”

About Global Response Aid

Established in 2020, Global Response Aid , provides solutions to public health challenges. Global Response Aid was established by Agility in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to procure and develop certified diagnostic, testing and protective products and services used to detect, treat and prevent COVID-19 and other public health threats.

About FujiFilm

Founded in 1934, FujiFilm develops cutting edge solutions for global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies in a relentless pursuit of innovation.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Founded in 1984, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories is an integrated pharmaceutical company. The company is committed to providing affordable and innovative medicines for healthier lives via its three businesses: Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Global Generics and Proprietary Products.

About Agility

Founded in 1979, Agility is a global logistics company and one of the top freight forwarding and contract logistics providers. Agility is also a leader and investor in technology to enhance supply chain efficiency.

