Chorus set to trial 10GB/s broadband in New Zealand

Wellington-based telecommunications firm Chorus has unveiled its plans for a 10GB/s residential and business broadband trial in March this year

The 10GB/s speeds represent a tenfold increase on Chorus current 1GB/s standard, and the firm says its existing infrastructure of fibre optic cabling is capable of handing this increase without the need for any further upgrades.

Chorus’s trial, whose partners include broadband retailers 2degrees, Kordia, Stuff Fibre, and Trustpower, will be conducted across selected areas in Wellington and Auckland for an initial pool of 30 residential customers.

"Our 10 gigabit-per-second residential and SME trial will see New Zealanders accessing one of the fastest broadband services available on the planet", said Ed Hyde, Chief Customer Officer at Chorus, in the firm’s press release. “It also reinforces the ability to easily upgrade the world-class fibre infrastructure we have been building as the latest technologies become available.”

"We were then the first to make gigabit fibre broadband available in 2014 and today this is the fastest growing plan on our network with more than 44,000 customers.

“We're truly thrilled to be trialling our 10Gbps fibre service, a service we know will underpin New Zealand's digital future and continue our decade long commitment to innovation and keeping New Zealand’s broadband infrastructure at the cutting edge."