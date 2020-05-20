China boosts record sales for Mercedes-Benz

The German carmaker’s sales in the first seven months of 2018, saw a total of 392,780 units delivered to Chinese customers, representing a year-on-year increase of 15.1%.

Mercedes-Benz sold 52,616 cars in China during July 2018, up by 8.3% compared to the same month in 2017.

Since the beginning of the year, 392,780 units have been sold in Asia-Pacific, representing growth of 15.1%. Mercedes-Benz thus set a new sales record for the first seven months in China, as also in South Korea, Japan, India, Malaysia and Thailand.

The company delivered 1,356,350 vehicles worldwide in the first seven months, which is an increase of 2.3 percent and a new record, according to the statement.

Related stories:

Britta Seeger, member of the board of management of Daimler AG responsible for Mercedes-Benz cars marketing and sales said: Never before have so many customers taken delivery of their new Mercedes-Benz in the first seven months of a year. Since the market launch of the C-Class Saloon and Estate, more than 9.5 million of these models have already been sold.”