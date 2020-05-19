CEO of Air New Zealand appointed to chair the Prime Minister’s Business Advisory Council

The Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, has announced the appointment of Christopher Luxon as the Chair of the Business Advisory Council.

The CEO of Air New Zealand will chair the council that will advise Arden on economic issues in a bid to boost the relationship between the nation’s government and business.

“The Council will report to me on opportunities it sees and identify emerging challenges,” announced the Prime Minister.

“It will bring new ideas to the table on how we can scale up New Zealand businesses and grow our export led wealth.”

“I want to work closely with, and be advised by, senior business leaders who take a helicopter view of our economy, who are long term strategic thinkers who have the time and energy to lead key aspects of our economic agenda.”

Arden claimed the government would not borrow more financing for the council, arguing the importance of budget responsibility rules.

“The Council will complement the work the Government is already doing with the Small Business Council and business and union representative groups through the Tripartite Forum.”

“Their work will focus on macro level economic strategy and active leadership on our economic agenda to build a more productive, inclusive and sustainable economy.”