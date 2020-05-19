The best business schools in Australia

Getting your foot in the door in today's business world definitely takes skill and know-how, but it also takes a solid degree. And, with more and more Australian business schools producing successful graduates, there's no better time to grab a business degree than right now.

Here are just a handful of the top business schools in Australia as well as ways Aussie companies can do their part to further their employees' business education >>>

1. Bond University

Located on Queensland's Gold Coast, Bond University's Faculty of Business is an AACSB accredited university dedicated to the professional development of socially conscious business graduates. And, thanks to small class sizes and a highly qualified faculty, the school is living up to its promise of excellence.

The university offers undergraduate degree seekers a bachelor's of business and business systems degree as well as bachelor's degrees in commerce and information technology. For postgraduates, there are plenty of master's business degree options from administration and accounting to management and technology.

2. Australian Graduate School of Management

AGSM is a branch of the Australian School of Business New South Wales, but it has acquired enough recognition to achieve stand-alone notoriety. Located in Sydney, the school boasts an impressive faculty and offers executive business management degrees on a global level.

From part-time study to full-time MBA programs, AGSM has something to offer any degree-seeker. Their full-time MBA management programs concentrate in a range of areas including economics, accounting, and finance. And, the school's part-time MBA offers areas of study that include marketing and financial management.

Read related articles in Business Review Australia

3. Victoria University

For those degree-seekers looking for a program that offers a practical learning approach and a faculty with a vast knowledge of today's business industry, Victoria University's Graduate School of Business is a great option.

Located in the heart of Melbourne, the university has just about everything an aspiring business professional could want. With degrees in accounting, finance, marketing, and industry relations as well as an extensive international studies program, Victory University offers degree flexibility and variety.

4. University of Western Sydney

The Sydney Graduate School of Management offered through the University of Western Sydney is a top tier program for degree-seekers of all kinds. And, thanks to the reasonable class sizes and knowledgeable faculty and staff, the graduation success and employment rate for SGSM is exceptional.

The university offers graduate degrees in business administration and commerce with concentrations in everything from accounting and finance to human resources and marketing. SGSM prides itself in academic interaction and its depth of business knowledge across all areas of study.

What Aussie Businesses Can Do to Help

Australian businesses can help their employees achieve a higher level of business knowledge by offering in-house education scholarships to interested individuals, which not only furthers business professionalism, but employee professionalism as well.

In fact, businesses all over Australia are already offering paid training as well as partial and full scholarships to employees who display a desire to increase their business knowledge and improve upon their credentials and experience in the world of business.

For aspiring business professionals, the universities and schools listed above are definitely a great way to start a career.

About the author

Adam Groff is a freelance writer and creator of content. He writes on a variety of topics including how to obtain a Yahoo education and the world of business.