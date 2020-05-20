Bangkok Air considers Airbus, Boeing and Bombardier to manufacture new fleet

Bangkok Airways is choosing between Boeing, Bombardier and Airbus to supply its new planes, according to the airline’s president.

Puttipong Prasattong-Osoth, head of the company, stated that Bangkok Airways is in the process of submitting specifications for an order of 20 planes to the three companies, and one manufacturer will be chosen by the end of the year.

According to the company website, Bangkok Air’s current fleet stands at 38, so the order will increase capacity by up to a third. The fleet includes 12 Airbus 319s and nine Airbus 320s, and as such President Puttipong has said: “Once we change our planes to the same model, the cost of operation and maintenance will be lower.”

Bangkok Air, headquartered in Bangkok, began in 1968 and was the first private aviation company in Thailand. At present, the airline’s routes cover most domestic locations in Thailand as well as international paths to Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, China and Japan.