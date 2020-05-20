Baidu and Ford launch autonomous vehicle tests in China

US automotive manufacturer Ford and Chinese tech firm Baidu announced on 30 October that they have launched a joint autonomous vehicle test project that will run for two years

The tests will drive the further advancement of autonomous vehicles and their deployment across China.

Dubbed the Baidu-Ford L4 Autonomous Vehicle Test Project, the initiative will begin on-road vehicle tests by the end of 2018.

“Working with a leading tech partner like Baidu allows us to leverage new opportunities in China to offer innovative solutions that improve safety, convenience and the overall mobility experience,” said Sherif Marakby, president and CEO of Ford Autonomous Vehicles.

“This project marks a new milestone in the partnership between Ford and Baidu, and supports Ford’s vision to design smart vehicles that transform how we get around.”

Ford and Baidu will work together to develop autonomous vehicles that comply with Level 4 driving automation standards set by SAE International.

By meeting Level 4 criteria, the final products will be capable of autonomous operation within a defined geographic area under particular weather conditions.

“Baidu and Ford both believe in using technology to redefine the future of mobility,” said Zhenyu Li, VP and GM of Baidu’s Intelligent Driving Group.

“This project will combine our leading-edge technological know-how and understanding of China together with Ford’s vehicle expertise, marking a significant step forward towards Baidu’s goal of developing autonomous driving vehicles that will greatly benefit future customers.”