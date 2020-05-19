Australian building legislation bill amended

The Building and Construction Industry (Improving Productivity) Amendment Bill 2017 has received crossbench approval in the Australian parliament. The bill looks to make the construction sector more competitive with the goal of delivering value for taxpayers.

“We welcome the Senate voting to bring forward the transition to the new Building Code,” Business Council chief executive Jennifer Westacott said after the passage of the Building and Construction Industry (Improving Productivity) Amendment Bill 2017 last night.

“Senator Hinch and other crossbench senators should be commended for working with the government to improve this law. They’ve shown real political guts.

“It’s always refreshing to see a political leaders willing to revise their positions, and we congratulate Senator Hinch on demonstrating this leadership.

“With the bill passed, now is the time for everyone to work together to ensure a smooth transition to the new code.

“This will lock in increased competitiveness for the construction sector, which is vital to delivering essential public infrastructure like schools, hospitals and roads affordably for taxpayers.”

Westacott applauded crossbench senators Bernardi, Burston, Griff, Hanson, Hinch, Kakoschke-Moore, Leyonhjelm, Roberts and Xenophon for last night supporting the bill.

