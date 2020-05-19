ATPI acquires Melbourne-based Plan B Travel

Global travel management and events business the ATPI Group has acquired Melbourne-based Plan B Travel.

The addition of Plan B Travel to the company's portfolio continues its expansion into Australasia, following the purchase of Voyager Travel in 2012 and the recent acquisition of Business World Travel in New Zealand.

Plan B is a successful travel management company in the Australian market and was originally established by Clive Sher and Phillip Weinman in 2011, as a corporate travel agency aligned with their interests as a travel buyer. The company now services over 130 corporate clients offering travel management solutions and the latest industry technology.

Graham Ramsey, CEO, the ATPI Group commented: “We are delighted to welcome Plan B Travel into the ATPI Group and are pleased to further expand our offering and presence in Australasia. Developing our group operation is a key part of our growth plans. Plan B and its clients fit well with the ATPI profile and will benefit from the Group’s global expertise, industry leading technology, and comprehensive people development. We look forward to working with the team and their clients.”

Clive Sher, Executive Chairman, Plan B added: “Joining the ATPI Group is a great move for our business to further expand our global reach. We are excited to join ATPI and the opportunities that working with this leading travel management company will bring for us. ATPI is well-known for its sector specialisms and industry leading technology and their expertise will empower new opportunities for us. We look forward to working with the team to strengthen our client offering and business.”

