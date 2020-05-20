Are you attending the Asia Warehousing Show this April?

The 2nd Asia Warehousing Show – the region’s most popular and comprehensive exhibition for the intra-logistics industry – is just around the corner. Business Review Asia proudly announces that it is a media partner of the event.

The Asia Warehousing Show 2017 - co-located with Asia Cold Chain Show – will be held from 27th-29th April 2017 at BITEC, Bangkok and is organised by Manch Exhibitions.

The primary exhibitor focus of the event is centred on warehousing, cold storage, temperature controlling, refrigeration, supply chain, logistics, materials handling, WMS, cleaning and storage solutions.

Over 100 companies will be showcasing products and services across the supply chain.

“We have seen a tremendous response from the exhibitors who have interest in the Southeast Asia market. We are promoting this show in ASEAN countries to get the prospective buyers from all over the region”, said Kiran Mittal, Managing Director- Manch Exhibitions.

Mittal added, “With a large variety of products, solutions and technologies on display, the exhibition is particularly beneficial for decision makers from agro & food, pharmaceutical, heavy engineering, automotive, automobile, electronics and electrical, glass & paper, paint, petrochemical, cement & fertilizer, steel and many other sectors which are regular users of warehousing, materials handling, logistics and cold chain technologies.

“The show will provide visitors with unique one-stop-shop for everything required in the modern warehouse and cold storage.”

The concurrently held Material Handling Equipment Expo Asia and E-Commerce Logistics Show focuses on material handling equipment, automated guided vehicles (AGVs), strapping machines, fulfillment & distribution centers, 3PL, Courier and Delivery systems.

Sharing the conference space, the seminary on “New Business, New Markets: The Way Forward for Warehousing & Cold Chain Business” will provide insights into the various aspects of modern warehousing, logistics, cold storage and material handling.

Industry experts will lead a broad range of show floor educational sessions covering all aspects of material handling, logistics, cold storage and supply chain operations.

Warehouse Silo and Cold Storage Business Association of Thailand, Thai Airfreight Forwarders Association, Agriculture and Food Marketing Association for Asia and the Pacific, Cold Chain Association of Indonesia, Federation of Malaysia Freight Forwarders, Hong Kong Logistics Association, Supply Chain & Logistics Association of Australia and Hong Kong Federation of E-Commerce are wholeheartedly supporting the event.

Several delegations are expected to be part of the show from Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Japan, Cambodia, Vietnam, South Korea, Taiwan and India.

