Andrew Jenks appointed New Zealand’s Ambassador to Sweden

New Zealand’s Foreign Minister, Winston Peters, appointed the nation’s Ambassador to Sweden on 14 September.

Andrew Jenks has been the nation’s Ambassador to Spain since June 2017, has now become the nation’s Ambassador to the Scandinavian country.

“New Zealand is establishing the New Zealand Embassy in Stockholm in order to strengthen our relationship with Sweden and neighbouring Nordic countries, which are some of our closest friends in Europe,” stated Peters.

“As states that are strongly supportive of democratic values, free and fair trade, the rule of law and peaceful settlement of disputes, we are natural partners on the world stage.

SEE ALSO:

“A stronger relationship with Sweden and other Nordic countries will allow New Zealand to advance our interests in the European Union, and take advantage of opportunities arising from an EU-NZ FTA.”

“In Wellington, he has split his time between working on international environmental law, trade law, trade and economic policy, and trade negotiations,” reads his biography on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade website.

“In 2002-2004, he took a leave of absence in order to live in Stockholm, where he worked as a trade policy consultant and for the Swedish Government on trade policy issues.