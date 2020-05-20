Amazon Australia introduces Launchpad program for startups

Amazon Australia has announced the release of its Launchpad program, helping SMEs to bring products to market.

The program will allow startups and entrepreneurs to take advantage of Amazon’s infrastructure to grow their businesses, with product pages and access to Amazon’s delivery network.

150 companies are said to feature on the Launchpad store at the time of its 6 August opening.

"Australian inventors and entrepreneurs are responsible for some of the most innovative consumer products in the world from the electric drill right through to Vegemite. We’re excited to work with the next-generation of local entrepreneurs on bringing their innovative products to millions of customers - from Lyre’s Non Alcoholic Sprits Co, through to sustainable swimwear brand, Salt Gypsy from Byron Bay," said Rocco Braeuniger, Country Manager for Amazon Australia.

SEE ALSO:

Other participating companies include beverage brand Nexba and sunglasses manufacturer SODA Shades. "We know that product creation is only one part of the equation in launching a product and that marketing, logistics and finding an audience can be just as challenging,” said Braeuniger. “With Amazon Launchpad, we have a program that will help ease some of these challenges for startups and entrepreneurs alike, allowing them to focus on growing their businesses and freeing up time for future innovation.”

The Australian Made Campaign’s Chief Executive, Ben Lazzaro, said: "We are excited by the introduction of Amazon Australia’s Launchpad program. It has the potential to provide enormous opportunity for Australian manufacturers looking to leverage Amazon Australia’s growing ecommerce offering and expand their reach, while making genuine Aussie products more accessible to consumers."